While their parents and grandparents favored gold, two thirds of millennials currently consider Bitcoin to be a better safe-haven asset. Despite its unstable price, which has been prone to …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Forget gold, Bitcoin is the new safe-haven for millennials - December 15, 2020
- JPMorgan Sees $600 Billion Demand for Bitcoin From Global Institutional Adoption - December 15, 2020
- Cleanspark: New Bitcoin Mining Revenue Could Send Shares Higher, Says Analyst - December 15, 2020