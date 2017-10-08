Money may not grow on trees, but apparently, it can grow in Amazon Web Services (AWS). A report from the security intelligence group RedLock found at least two companies which had their AWS cloud services compromised by hackers who wanted nothing more …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Forget stealing data — these hackers broke into Amazon’s cloud to mine bitcoin - October 8, 2017
- Who Supports Segwit2x, the New York Agreement and the Upcoming Bitcoin Fork Explained - October 8, 2017
- Forget stealing data — these hackers broke into Amazon’s cloud to mine bitcoin (AMZN) - October 8, 2017