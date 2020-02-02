The performances of Bitcoin and the FTSE 100 have been markedly different since the start of 2020. While the virtual currency has gained around 25%, the FTSE 100 has experienced a high degree of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Surges Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; Can Blockchain Save Social Media? - February 2, 2020
- Forget the Bitcoin price! I’d invest £10k in cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares today - February 2, 2020
- Bitcoin Climbs Above 9,354.8 Level, Up 0.06% - February 1, 2020