Now, as Congress considers a new crypto bill described as a “huge disaster,” U.S. Treasury secretary Janet Yellen, a former former Federal Reserve chair, could next week drop a $1 trillion bitcoin and crypto bombshell.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Forget The Fed And ETFs—Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Could This Week Drop a $1.4 Trillion Bitcoin And Crypto Price Bombshell - April 27, 2024
- Is It Still Good to Invest in Bitcoin? - April 27, 2024
- Bitcoin Surpasses Gold in Terms of Issuance Scarcity, Investor Predicts Hard Assets Will Continue to Appreciate in Value – Report - April 27, 2024