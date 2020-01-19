Bitcoin, up 3% in the last 24-hour trading period to over $9,000, has exploded into 2020—adding around 30% to its value since January 1. The bitcoin price is still half of its all-time high set in …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Drops Over $500 in 5 Minutes, Top Altcoins Also See Red - January 19, 2020
- Forget The Halving—Could This Be What Sends Bitcoin Over $10,000? - January 19, 2020
- Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD rockets above $9,000 critical hurdle - January 19, 2020