Forget The Halving—Is This The Real Reason Bitcoin Suddenly Soared Toward $10,000?
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 hour ago
2020-05-02
While many traders are betting bitcoin will climb as a result of this month’s cut to supply, this week’s bitcoin bounce may have happened for entirely different …
