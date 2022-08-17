John Haar, a former asset manager at financial institution Goldman Sachs believes the lack of support from “legacy finance” for Bitcoin stems from a poor understanding of the cryptocurrency. Haar’s …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Former Goldman Sachs banker explains why Wall Street gets Bitcoin wrong - August 16, 2022
- Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether fall while dogecoin, Shiba Inu surge - August 16, 2022
- Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Dogecoin outperforms, Cardano edges higher - August 16, 2022