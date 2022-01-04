Bitcoin could see further upside and surge as high as $100,000 by the middle of 2022, according to Antoni Trenchev of cryptocurrency lender Nexo.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Founder of crypto lending platform argues that bitcoin could hit $100,000 by mid-2022 - January 3, 2022
- Founder of crypto lending platform argues that bitcoin could more than double by mid-2022 - January 3, 2022
- Bitcoin is still ‘seen as the best hedge against inflation,’ CryptosRUs founder says - January 3, 2022