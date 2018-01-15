France wants tougher rules on bitcoin to avoid criminal use

PARIS (AP) — France’s finance minister says he wants new regulation targeted at virtual currencies, to stop them from being used for tax evasion, financing terrorism and other crime. Bruno Le Maire said in a sweeping economic speech Monday that he has …
