The Next Web reports that the French education ministry, Le Ministère de l’Éducation Nationale, will integrate cryptocurrency into its curriculum and teach students the influence that bitcoin has on …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- French Students Will Now Have to Learn About Bitcoin - November 1, 2019
- How Many More Birthdays Until Bitcoin Wins? - November 1, 2019
- Bitcoin is a preferred payment option in Italy over Visa, Mastercard and Amex - November 1, 2019