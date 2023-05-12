The creation of Bitcoin-based meme coins using the new BRC-20 standard has driven up Bitcoin fees as they use more data than a basic Bitcoin transaction. But while some developers in the Bitcoin community are proposing a filter to block Bitcoin NFT projects,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Frogs, Fevers and Fees: Bitcoin’s New Governance Challenge - May 12, 2023
- Crypto Price Update: Bitcoin Loses 2.95%, Ethereum Down 3.29% - May 12, 2023
- How will lower interest rates benefit Bitcoin? - May 12, 2023