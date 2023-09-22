Over the years, cryptocurrency trading venues have come a long way — from the Bitcoin Market exchange owned and operated by a single anonymous user, dwdollar, in 2010 to automated market makers (AMMs) …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- From Bitcoin Market to Web3 colonies: How crypto exchanges have evolved over the years - September 22, 2023
- French Restaurant Seeks to Drive Bitcoin Adoption, Accepting Only BTC for High End Menu Item - September 22, 2023
- The Federal Reserve’s influence on bitcoin price is back in play after its latest policy decision - September 22, 2023