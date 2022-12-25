I predicted that Bitcoin would face attacks during the 2018 to 2023 period but would ultimately emerge successful by the end of it. Although I am not a prophet, it was clear to me that this would be a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- From Prediction To Reality: How Bitcoin Will Win In 2023 - December 25, 2022
- Public Bitcoin mining companies plagued with $4B of collective debt - December 25, 2022
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron, and Shiba Inu Daily Price Analyses – 24 December Roundup - December 24, 2022