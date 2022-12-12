Cryptocurrencies were mostly lower as the risk of further contagion continues to weigh on investor sentiment a month after Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange sought bankruptcy protection.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- FTX Fiasco Pushes Bitcoin Lower on Continued Fears of Contagion - December 12, 2022
- Bitcoin could reach $1M in 5 years due to fiat currencies’ collapse, says Samson Mow - December 12, 2022
- Bitcoin Group Agrees to Buy German Bank Bankhaus von der Heydt for More Than $15M - December 12, 2022