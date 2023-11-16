Bankman-Fried’s favored cryptocurrency has nearly doubled in recent weeks. Along with gains in bitcoin and other assets, the crippled exchange now seems to have sufficient funds to meet small-investor claims.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- FTX Gets $1.8 Billion Boost From Soaring Solana And Bitcoin, Easing Path To Full Customer Payouts - November 16, 2023
- Grayscale’s strategy rocks crypto ETFs: SEC in a tight spot - November 16, 2023
- Which would you rather be holding on doomsday: gold or bitcoin? - November 16, 2023