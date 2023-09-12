The managers of FTX’s bankruptcy estate have laid out what they have managed to claw back from the wreckage. The roughly $7 billion total is in line with an earlier report published in June, but a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin to hit $100K in 2024? Canaan VP weighs up 2024 halving opportunities - September 12, 2023
- FTX Outlines $7 Billion of Recovered Assets, From Bitcoin to Bahamas Property - September 12, 2023
- Bitcoin Rate Shrink Expected As Major Events Come Closer - September 12, 2023