“What [crypto] needs is adult supervision. It needs the Goldman Sachs’ and the Morgan Stanley’s and the BlackRock’s to come in,” Saylor said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- FTX’s meltdown was painful but necessary for the industry to grow up, bitcoin bull and Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor says - February 5, 2023
- Bitcoin price may retest $20K on US CPI amid absence of soft landing — trader - February 5, 2023
- Here’s Why Nassim Nicholas Taleb Called Bitcoin a ‘Malignant Tumor’ - February 5, 2023