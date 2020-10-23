Michael Novogratz, Galaxy Digital founder and CEO, joins “Squawk Box” to discuss Thursday’s presidential debate, how the markets might react to a “blue wave,” whether cryptocurrency is a good …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Active Bitcoin Addresses at Highest Since 2017’s $20K Price Record - October 23, 2020
- Full interview with Galaxy Digital CEO Michael Novogratz on the election, Bitcoin and more - October 23, 2020
- Bitcoin custodian BitGo on the list as PayPal explores crypto buys – Bloomberg - October 23, 2020