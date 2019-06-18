Bitcoin bull Thomas Lee says the biggest digital currency is primed for a “Fear Of Missing Out” rally that could see it hit as high as $40,000 within a few months. Better market transparency and …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s 145% YTD Gain, What Does This Mean? - June 18, 2019
- Fundstrat’s Lee Sees Bitcoin Quadrupling, And This Fund With It - June 18, 2019
- Facebook Libra Interest Spikes, Pushing The Bitcoin Price On - June 18, 2019