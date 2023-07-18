Futurama is returning after a decade, but it will continue to present a satire on controversial issues of our time. Heres what the shows producer Claudia Katz has revealed.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval Clock to Start Wednesday as 8 Applicants Named on Federal Register - July 18, 2023
- Futurama Season 11 to include Bitcoin, NFT, Covid-19 and more; Producer Claudia Katz gives sneak peak into the episodes - July 18, 2023
- Bitcoin ETFs’ Approval: What Does it Mean for Users? - July 18, 2023