An eightfold rally in Ether over the past year to a record faces possible turbulence from the impending launch of CME Group Inc. futures for the largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin.
Read Full Story
- Futures Debut to Test Ether’s Bitcoin-Beating 710% Run to Record - February 3, 2021
- Asset Manager Values Bitcoin at $500K, Expects BTC to Be Worth More Than Gold, Sees Massive Institutional Interest - February 2, 2021
- Ethereum Hit New All-Time High Above $1.5K, Bitcoin Too Picks Up Momentum - February 2, 2021