Futures trading to begin for Bitcoin

One of the largest exchange holding companies will launch trading of Bitcoin futures Sunday, as the value of the popular digital currency surges. Trading on Bitcoin futures through the CBOE Futures Exchange (CFE) was scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET, to …
