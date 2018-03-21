G-20 Sparks Optimism for Bitcoin Growth

Mar.21 — LDJ Capital founder and Chairman, David Drake, explains why Bitcoin may be valued at $30k by year end. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Selina Wang on “Bloomberg Technology.”
