GBTC shares keep getting cheaper versus Bitcoin — an ideal reason to buy for ARK Invest and Lawrence Lepard. The largest Bitcoin ( BTC) institutional investment vehicle is coming under suspicion as it …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- FTX Exploiter Converts Millions in Ether to Alameda-Linked Ren Bitcoin Tokens - November 20, 2022
- 2 of the Biggest Crypto Investors in the World Are Dollar-Cost Averaging Into Bitcoin. Should You? - November 20, 2022
- ‘In Huge Trouble’—Leak Reveals $10 Billion Earthquake Could Be About To Cause Bitcoin And Ethereum Price Chaos - November 20, 2022