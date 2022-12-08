Bitcoin investment vehicle, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), is trading close to 50% below the BTC price on spot markets. Data from on-chain analytics platform Coinglass confir …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- GBTC ‘elevator to hell’ sees Bitcoin spot price approach 100% premium - December 8, 2022
- Bitcoin and Ethereum contend with poor investor sentiment, Dogecoin extends losses - December 8, 2022
- Bitcoin Matters: More Important Than You Think? - December 8, 2022