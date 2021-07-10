GBTC unlock edges closer as impact on Bitcoin price remains unclear

As Bitcoin (BTC) struggles around the $32,700 mark after the July 8 price drop, another major event looms over the flagship cryptocurrency in July, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) unlock.
