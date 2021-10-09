Bitcoin and cryptocurrency prices have broken out this week, adding a massive $500 billion to the combined crypto market value in a matter of days. The bitcoin price has gained around $10,000 during …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- George Soros’ Fund Reveals Surprise Bitcoin Bet Amid Huge $500 Billion Crypto Price Surge - October 8, 2021
- Asian Mall Operator Taps Bitcoin Mining, NFTs to Boost Income - October 8, 2021
- Wall Street Could Get Four Bitcoin Futures ETFs by Month-End - October 8, 2021