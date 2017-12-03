As bitcoin prices fluctuate near record highs and adoption picks up, the world’s largest bitcoin ATM provider is bringing its largest installation to-date to Georgia. Coinsource has placed 18 of its bitcoin ATMs in Atlanta which, along with 2 in Athens …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Georgia now has over 100 bitcoin ATMs as cryptocurrency interest surges - December 3, 2017
- Bitcoin Searched On Google More Than Trump For First Time Ever - December 3, 2017
- The unlucky man who accidentally threw away bitcoin worth $100 million - December 3, 2017