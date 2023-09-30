When close to half the companies in Germany have price-to-earnings ratios (or “P/E’s”) below 15x, you may consider Bitcoin Group SE (ETR:ADE) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 59.7x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we’d need to dig a little deeper to determine …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Getting In Cheap On Bitcoin Group SE (ETR:ADE) Is Unlikely - September 30, 2023
- Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana - September 30, 2023
- Bitcoin records first quarterly loss of 2023 - September 30, 2023