Independent developer, Udi Wertheimer, claims he minted a giant image of what appears to be a bald, bearded wizard donning sunglasses and promoting “magic internet JPEGs” on the Bitcoin blockchain via …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Giant Bitcoin “Taproot Wizard” NFT Minted in Collaboration With Luxor Mining Pool - February 2, 2023
- Bitcoin jumps 3% after Powell says ‘disinflation’ underway - February 2, 2023
- Is bitcoin being manipulated? A professor who proved it in 2017 sees more red flags, report says. - February 2, 2023