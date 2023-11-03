Nov 3 (Reuters) – Global assets invested in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to the spot price of bitcoin now total $4.16 billion, according to CoinGecko, a cryptocurrency data and analysis company. Nearly half of that sum, or $2 billion, is invested in …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Global assets in spot bitcoin ETFs hit $4.16 billion – CoinGecko - November 3, 2023
- Bitcoin media outlet refuses to comply with Federal Reserve cease and desist - November 3, 2023
- Bitcoin é ‘ouro digital’ e proteção contra deflação, diz Wood - November 3, 2023