Away from the main markets, bitcoin’s vertiginous ascent showed no signs of abating, with the cryptocurrency soaring to another record high just a few percent away from $10,000 after gaining more than a fifth in value over the past three days alone.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- GLOBAL MARKETS-China wobble knocks stocks, bitcoin eyes $10,000 - November 27, 2017
- ‘Buy bitcoin with credit card’ is on the rise on Google and sparking bubble fears - November 27, 2017
- Bitcoin Price Rally Has Been ‘Amazing’ Says Nuveen’s Bob Doll - November 27, 2017