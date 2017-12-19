Asia-Pacific stocks didn’t move much Wednesday after modest pullbacks in the U.S. and Europe, but bitcoin had a busy morning. Prices fell $2,000 in an hour to $15,600, according to CoinDesk, before recovering and then bouncing up and down in a roughly $ …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin drops more than 8% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash - December 19, 2017
- Global Markets Quiet; Busy Day for Bitcoin - December 19, 2017
- Bitcoin Tumbles From Record in Biggest Slump Since Futures - December 19, 2017