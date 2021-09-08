Fears that central banks may begin to taper their asset purchases seem to have knocked away a little confidence, Deutsche Bank strategists said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Struggles to Stabilize After Flash Crash - September 8, 2021
- Global stocks stumble on fears of economic recovery losing momentum, while bitcoin continues to plummet - September 8, 2021
- Premarket stocks trading: El Salvador’s bitcoin experiment is a warning to other countries - September 8, 2021