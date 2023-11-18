The SEC has postponed its decisions on spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications submitted by Global X and Franklin Templeton.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Global X’s Bitcoin ETF Decision Delayed by SEC, New Deadline Set – Here’s What You Need to Know - November 18, 2023
- Bitcoin leads in sustainable energy use, outpacing banking and gold mining - November 18, 2023
- Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Tesla, Microsoft, Bitcoin And Why Dogecoin Appears On Verge Of Major Breakout - November 18, 2023