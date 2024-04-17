According to data from Morningstar, the nine new Bitcoin ETFs attracted inflows of about $27 billion during the first three months of the year, with the majority of that going to the iShares Bitcoin Trust and Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin fund. Meanwhile, precious metals funds reported outflows. So retail investors have missed the gold rally.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price today: BTC is down 0.76% - April 17, 2024
- Gold Is Rallying, Even as Retail Investors Shun It for Bitcoin - April 17, 2024
- Bitcoin’s Halving Is Coming. Miners Are Looking for New Ways to Make Money. - April 17, 2024