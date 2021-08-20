This week’s price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock picks Nvidia and Robinhood. After building momentum following the reversal at the end of July, Bitcoin (BTC) seems to have stagnated …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Could Explodes Above $47,000 - August 20, 2021
- Gold, Stocks, and Bitcoin: Weekly Overview — August 19 - August 20, 2021
- Bitcoin Little Changed Above $44K Despite Hack of Japan’s Liquid Exchange - August 20, 2021