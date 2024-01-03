Goldman Sachs is in talks to be an authorized participant for the spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds that BlackRock and Grayscale are looking to launch, CoinDesk reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the situation.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Goldman in talks with BlackRock, Grayscale to be part of spot bitcoin ETFs – CoinDesk - January 3, 2024
- Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor is dumping MicroStrategy stock options to buy more bitcoin - January 3, 2024
- BlackRock Readies Major Leap For Spot Bitcoin ETF Amid Pending SEC Decision - January 3, 2024