Goldman Sachs CEO: ‘No Conclusion’ on Bitcoin Yet

A day after it was reported that Wall Street investment giant Goldman Sachs is weighing whether to launch a bitcoin trading operation, its influential CEO took to Twitter to voice an open – yet decidedly neutral – position on the cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor
