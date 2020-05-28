Goldman Sachs lists 5 reasons why bitcoin is ‘not an asset class’, nor ‘a suitable investment’
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2020-05-28
Goldman said “a security whose appreciation is primarily dependent on whether someone else is willing to pay a higher price for it is not a suitable investment…” …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)