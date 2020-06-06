Goldman Sachs told its clients Bitcoin is not a suitable investment. Its previous statements since 2017 suggest the bank’s overall stance on crypto is not so pessimistic.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Goldman Sachs Tells Clients Bitcoin Isn’t Good, But It Seems To Secretly Like It - June 6, 2020
- ‘Bullish’ — Struggling Miners Done Selling Their Bitcoin, Says Analyst - June 6, 2020
- Be patient for big returns, bitcoin investors told… but its post-halving performance has dwarfed previous events in 2016 and 2012 - June 6, 2020