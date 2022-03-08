Google admitted to distributing over 2,500 misleading Bitcoin advertisements with the names and photos of Jort Kelder, Alexander Klopping, Arjen Lubach, and Willem Middelkoop. Their lawyer Matthijs …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Someone Just Sent $33M In Bitcoin Onto Coinbase - March 8, 2022
- Google acknowledges distributing misleading Bitcoin ads featuring Dutch celebs: lawyer - March 8, 2022
- Bitcoin Bros Turn Hyperbolic as Slump From Highs Dents Appeal - March 8, 2022