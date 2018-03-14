Google is banning all bitcoin, ICO, and cryptocurrency ads from June

Google is banning ads for cryptocurrencies and binary options from June. The search giant is also cracking down on adverts for other financial products such as CFDs, spread bets, and foreign exchange products. Facebook has also banned cryptocurrency adverts.
