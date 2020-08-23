Google pulled outsourced work from a Philippine contact center whose employees were involved in a Bitcoin scam. According to Newsbytes.PH, Google confirmed the company shifted som …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Google Pulls Work from BPO Whose Employees Was Involved in Bitcoin Scam - August 23, 2020
- Bitcoin Stalls, Ethereum 2.0 Outage, IRS Crypto Crackdown: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 18–24 - August 23, 2020
- Bitcoin Pullback; Uber’s Bitcoin Ransom Allegation - August 23, 2020