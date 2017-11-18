A Mt Gox initial coin offering (ICO)? It’s not unthinkable, according to the defunct bitcoin exchange’s controversial CEO. In a blog post published yesterday, Mark Karpeles detailed possible avenues for reviving Mt Gox, the once-dominant Japanese bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Hits $8,000 As Lightning Tests Cross-Chain Swaps - November 18, 2017
- Gox ICO? CEO Karpeles Floats Token Sale to Revive Bitcoin Exchange - November 18, 2017
- Bloomberg Markets: Tesla’s Electric Truck, Bitcoin, Rockettes - November 18, 2017