Grand Prairie woman accused of stealing $570,000 worth of Bitcoin

A Grand Prairie woman has been indicted and currently being accused of stealing $570,000 worth of Bitcoin, after she allegedly stole passwords accessing the cryptocurrency from a Dallas home.
