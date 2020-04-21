Bitcoin has fared better than stocks but worse than gold and U.S. Treasuries during the coronavirus pandemic, with investors ascribing its performance to speculative bets and bids to hedge against …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Exclusive Interview: NFL Linebacker Russell Okung Talks Bitcoin And Why Fold’s New Debit Card Will Fast-Track Bitcoin Adoption - April 21, 2020
- GRAPHIC-Speculative bet or inflation hedge? Bitcoin in the coronavirus crisis - April 21, 2020
- Speculative bet or inflation hedge? Bitcoin in the coronavirus crisis - April 21, 2020