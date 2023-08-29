The defeat of efforts to block a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund unleashed gains across the crypto space, including a $2 billion rally in the fund at the center of the controversy.Grayscale Investments’s Bitcoin trust — which is known by its ticker GBTC — notched a roughly 21% rally on Tuesday,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Grayscale $2 Billion Rally Leads Day of Revelry Across Crypto - August 29, 2023
- Legal Win Presents Further Upside For Grayscale Bitcoin Trust - August 29, 2023
- U.S. Court Paves Way For Grayscale’s Bitcoin ETF—Sending Crypto Prices Surging - August 29, 2023