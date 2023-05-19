If approved, the US-listed vehicle will invest in ‘spot’ bitcoin exchange traded products trading in other countries …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Grayscale aims for possible loophole with new bitcoin ETF filing - May 19, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fall Amid Regulatory Uncertainty: Analyst Predicts Apex Crypto Set To Plummet 50% This Year, But Says No Need To Panic - May 18, 2023
- First Mover Asia: Traders Long on Bitcoin Despite Debt Ceiling Challenges, Dark U.S. Regulatory Clouds - May 18, 2023