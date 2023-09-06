Grayscale’s lawyers called for a meeting with the SEC and urged the regulator to act swiftly on the conversion of the firm’s flagship Bitcoin fund.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Grayscale asks SEC to meet on ‘way forward’ for Bitcoin ETF conversion - September 6, 2023
- Solana jumps on Visa stablecoin announcement as bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies remain flat - September 6, 2023
- There are just six bitcoin billionaires in the world, new crypto super-rich report says - September 6, 2023